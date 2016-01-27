An exec who just bailed on Twitter is heading to Facebook to lead product for Instagram

Kevin Weil, one of the handful of executives who just resigned from Twitter, is heading to Instagram to lead product, Re/code’s Kurt Wagner reports.

Peter Deng, the previous head of product at the photo sharing service, went to work on Facebook-owned Oculus earlier this month.

Business Insider reached out to Facebook for comment and will update if we hear back.

NOW WATCH: The wings of this Airbus plane can bend way more than you thought possible



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.