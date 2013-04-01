Horrific Leg Injury Halts Louisville-Duke NCAA Tournament Game, Players Brought To Tears

Louisville player Kevin Ware suffered a gruesome leg injury that delayed the Duke-Louisville game for nine minutes today.



Ware jumped to block a shot, and when he came down he broke his leg. The lower part of his leg was perpendicular to his body.

It was horrific, and CBS only showed to replay once.

Several Louisville players and coach Rick Pitino were crying, some players appeared to vomit on the bench where the injury occured, according to Zach Schronbrun.

Russ Smith of Louisville:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.