The Louisville Basketball Player Who Gruesomely Broke His Leg Against Duke Posts A Picture Of His Scar

10 weeks after suffering a gruesome compound leg fracture in a game against Duke, Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware appears to be healing well.



Ware posted this picture of his scar on Instagram today.

The injury was horrific.

Ware jumped to block a shot around the 3-point line. When he came down, his left leg got caught under his body and snapped.

The bone was exposed, and his teammates and coaches were besides themselves.

Ware is expected to make a full recovery.

