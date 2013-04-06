Kevin Ware Told David Letterman 'What Was On His Mind' When He Broke His Leg For The Top 10 List

Kevin Ware was a guest on “Late Show with David Letterman” last night to present the “Top 10” list. And considering it has been just five days since suffering a horrific broken leg during the NCAA basketball tournament, Ware was an incredibly good sport when it came to joking about his injury.



The list, which was the top 10 things going through Ware’s mind when he broke his leg, was both hilarious and cringe worthy. Here’s the video. If you want to skip the pre-list banter, the Top 10 list stars at the 3:30 mark…

