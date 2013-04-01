LOUISVILLE PLAYER AFTER BREAKING LEG: 'I'll Be OK, You Guys Go Win This Thing'

After Louisville’s Kevin Ware broke his leg is horrific fashion in the first half against Duke, he was able to talk to his teammates for a brief moment.



According to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson at halftime, he said, “Don’t worry about me. I’ll be OK, you guys go win this thing.”

Louisville has since taken a 10-point lead in the second half.

Getty captured the moment in this heartbreaking photo:

