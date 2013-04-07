Here's Kevin Ware At The Final Four 6 Days After Horrifically Breaking His Leg

Less than a week after suffering a gruesome compound fracture of his leg on the court against Duke, Louisville sophomore Kevin Ware is at the Final Four in Atlanta.



There’s no timetable on when he’ll be fully recovered, but doctors expect him to play basketball again.

Considering how aesthetically awful his injury was (six inches of bone was sticking out of his leg, he told CBS before the game), it’s amazing that his leg looks so good right now.

Here he is getting interviewed by Tracy Wolfson:

@cjzeroHe was also a part of the pre-recorded pre-game intros from CBS:

He’s right next to the Louisville bench:

