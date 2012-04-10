When Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom was at Stanford, he was approached by Mark Zuckerberg to join Facebook. That was back in 2004, when the company was just getting off the ground.



“Unfortunately, I decided I wanted to stay in school, and that’s one of those decisions that I look back at–I would’ve loved to have been part of Facebook’s growth over the years, but it was the first time I met those guys,” Systrom told Fast Company last year. “It was certainly the harbinger for what was to come in my future.”

Good thing he turned down Zuckerberg’s offer — because Facebook bought Instagram today for $1 billion.

As a co-founder, it looks like Systrom will be getting at least $300 million in the acquisition.

He probably would not have picked up that much money in Facebook’s IPO. And he still gets to work at Facebook after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.