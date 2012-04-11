Kevin Systrom Explains What's Wrong With Mobile Video

Instagram started just two years ago as a photo-sharing mobile app, which allows users to apply cool filters on their photos. Many other photo services and Instagram-clones have been launched since then.



Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram for $1 billion solidifies the notion that the future of of digital sharing is visual and mobile, and with the success of YouTube, it is logical that the next step for the tech industry will be to figure out mobile video.

In a recent interview, Sarah Lacy asked Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom why mobile video has still not taken off.

Watch the segment below from our West Coast IGNITION conference in San Francisco last month.

