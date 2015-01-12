Kevin Spacey Gives Emotional Speech During First Golden Globe Win For Netflix's 'House Of Cards' 

Kevin Spacey has been nominated for eight Golden Globes, including performances in “American Beauty” and “The Usual Suspects,” but his first win is for Netflix series “House of Card.”

“This is just the beginning of my revenge,” Spacey joked as his character from the dark political dramedy as he took the award stage.

“I want to thank Netflix for their incredible support of this series,” continued Spacey. “Ted (Sarandos), all of you guys have done an incredible job. I have an extraordinary time coming to work every day with brilliant writing from Beau Willimon and his incredible writing staff. An incredible cast … Kate (Mara), Robin (Wright), it’s a joy to come to work with you every day and all of those that I work with every day.”

Spacey continued to tell a story about the way he felt about his first Golden Globe win Sunday evening in which the Oscar-winning actor became teary-eyed.

Here it is in full:

The last time that I saw Stanley Kramer — one of the great filmmakers of all time — was at the Motion Picture and Television Home, and I was sitting with him and he was in a wheelchair. He was ill at this time. And, as I was about to leave, I realised that I had never told him what I thought about his work … how much his work had meant to me. And so I said to him, the films you made, the subjects you tackled, the performances you got out of some of the greatest actors that have ever walked the face of the Earth, the Oscars you won … your films will stand the test of time and will influence filmmakers for all time. And I didn’t know whether he had really retained what I said or not. Sometimes he did, sometimes he didn’t. But as I stood up to leave, he grabbed my hand, and I looked at his wife, who was across the room, and I sat back down. And he said as clear to me as anything he had ever said, ‘Thank you so much for saying that. That means so much to me. I just wish my films could have been better.'” And so as I stand here tonight as someone who has enjoyed such an extraordinary career, in large measure because of the people in this room, I just want it to be better. I just want to be better, but this is very encouraging. Thank you very much.

