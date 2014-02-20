Kevin Spacey Slams Politicians As 'Bad Actors,' Praises Netflix For 'House Of Cards' Risk

Kevin Spacey dropped by “The Daily Show” Tuesday to talk “House of Cards” with Jon Stewart.

While the popular Netflix show debuted its second season last week, Spacey says that most networks initially passed on the show — but he’s glad they did.

“It has been a fantastic partnership, Netflix has been great to work with, and I’ve had the time of my life,” Spacey told Stewart, adding that he’s always been a believer in streaming media services.

“I’ve been talking about this happening for about eight years, that one of the companies — it was either going to be Netflix or Hulu or Google or somebody who made zillions of dollars as a portal for entertainment — was going to want to get into the original content business.”

Spacey explains that “it made sense to me when we went out with ‘House of Cards’ — and by the way, we went out to all of the networks — and Netflix was the only one that said ‘We believe in you, we believe in Fincher, we like the original British series, and we don’t need you to do a pilot, go ahead and do however many you want to do.'”

26 episodes later, Spacey has mastered his role as House majority whip, Frank Underwood, in part thanks to the time he spent researching on Capitol Hill.

Stewart, a fan of the Netflix show, asked Spacey: “When you’re that close to the power center of the country, do you feel the darkness?”

“It feels like you’re watching performance art a lot of the time,” Spacey admitted. “I don’t believe them [politicians]. I don’t believe what they say. I don’t think they are being absolutely sincere. I think it’s performance art. And most of them are bad actors … I think the delusion is often very deep.”

Watch the full interview below:

