Kevin Spacey Sent Woody Allen A Netflix Subscription -- And He Responded

Reuters/Stephen Chernin ‘If an actor wants a role or wants to work with somebody, then you do everything within reason to try to get that role,’ advises Spacey in a new GQ interview.

Kevin Spacey has

two Oscarsto his name and is currently the star of the most-streamed show on Netflix,

“House of Cards.”

But there’s one thing the 54-year-old actor still wants to accomplish in his career: being cast in a Woody Allen film.

Spacey was upset he has never even been considered for a role in any of the filmmaker’s movies — so he took action.

“I wrote him a letter,” Spacey explains in this month’s GQ magazine, “and introduced myself as an actor he may or may not know. And I sent him a Netflix subscription, because I want him to watch my work.”

And Allen responded with “an absolutely wonderful letter,” in which the director told the actor he was “in contention for things in the future,” and also took the time to thank Spacey for the Netflix subscription.

“I believe this,” Spacey says of his bold move. “If an actor wants a role or wants to work with somebody, then you do everything within reason to try to get that role. If they want you to audition, you audition. If they want you to screen-test, you screen-test. If they want you to come and tap-dance in their hallway, you tap-dance in their hallway.”

However, considering Woody Allen doesn’t even own a computer and shuns most technology, it’s unlikely the filmmaker even has a means to watch Netflix.

