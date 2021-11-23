Kevin Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million to cover losses that ‘House of Cards’ producers say his sexual harassment allegations caused

Kevin Spacey in ‘House of Cards.’ Netflix

Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of “House of Cards” in 2017.

The show’s producer sued Spacey in 2019, saying he cost it millions, court documents show.

Spacey must now pay $US31 ($AU43) million to MRC, according to court documents filed Monday.

The actor Kevin Spacey was ordered to pay $US31 ($AU43) million to the studio behind “House of Cards,” which said the sexual harassment allegations against him had cost it millions of dollars in revenue, a mediator said.

Spacey was written out of the hit Netflix show in 2017 after several show sources told CNN he had created a “toxic” environment on set and touched male staffers without their consent. Days before, the actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14. Spacey denied the allegations.

Spacey came out as gay as a response to Rapp’s accusation. He was fired from “House of Cards” after Rapp’s claim and the CNN report were published.

In the months that followed, multiple other men came forward to accuse him of sexual impropriety.

MRC, the studio behind “House of Cards,” sued Spacey for damages in January 2019. On Monday, it filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court stating that it intended to proceed with a July 2020 mediator’s ruling, which said Spacey must pay $US31 ($AU43) million in damages.

“With one exception, the Arbitrator found the third party witnesses to be credible, and found the allegations against Spacey to be true,” the petition said.

“The Arbitrator found that Spacey’s conduct constituted a material breach of his acting and executive producing agreements with MRC, and that his breaches excused MRC’s obligations to pay him any further compensation in connection with the show.”

Insider has contacted Spacey’s attorney for comment.

In court proceedings, MRC said it had to scrap the sixth season of show midway through production, write out Spacey’s character, and then alter the length of the show from 13 episodes to eight so that it could be released in time.

MRC said it lost tens of millions as a result. Netflix said in October 2017 that season six would be the show’s last.

The legal battle between Spacey and MRC revolved around an eight-day evidential hearing that involved 20 depositions, the petition said.

MRC previously said it had “no knowledge whatsoever” of the allegations against Spacey, Variety reported.

Spacey has kept a low profile since the allegations against him. However, it was announced in May that Spacey would star in the Italian movie “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio.”

It is his first role since the allegations. He is set to pay a sex crimes detective.