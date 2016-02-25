Kevin Spacey explains how he seriously injured himself by 'overacting'

Kevin Spacey found out recently that he has been seriously injured for several years and had no idea.

During his appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, the “House of Cards” star said that he originally went to a doctor for a freak hearing loss after a flight when he discovered the surprise injury.

“He said, ‘Do you know you have a broken nose?'” the actor explained.

Apparently, according to Spacey’s doctor, a lot of people have broken noses and don’t know it. It can actually happen from rough handling during birth, though the doctor could tell Spacey’s break occured about four or five years ago. And that’s when it came flooding back to Spacey.

“I instantly knew what I did,” the 56-year-old said. “Overacting… I’m not kidding, overacting big time.”

The actor starred in a stage performance of “Richard III” in 2012.

“And I had a cane,” he said. “And I was widely gesturing to the two actors next to me and I whacked myself in the nose with my cane, so hard that blood came out of both nostrils… And it hurt like hell. But I didn’t think I broke my nose, so I never got it checked out.”

To make matters worse, the break blocked his ability to breathe from one nostril.

But it didn’t stop Spacey from finding the silver lining in the situation.

“All the stuff I’ve been doing for the last four years: running, tennis, concerts, ‘House of Cards,’ without my full [breathing] capacity,” he said. “Just wait until I get this sucker fixed.”

Watch the animated Spacey tell the story below.

Plus, take a look at him and Fallon performing “House of Cards” (sort of) scripts written by kids.

