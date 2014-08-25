Kevin Spacey Is Making $US500,000 Per Episode For 'House Of Cards'

House of Cards/Netflix Kevin Spacey makes one of the largest salaries on TV for his ‘House of Cards’ role, according to a new report from TV Guide.

There’s a big reason Kevin Spacey made the jump to Netflix.

According to a new salary report from TV Guide, Spacey is making $500,000 an episode for his lead role on the Emmy-winning political thriller “House of Cards.”

TV Guide reports that number includes producer fees and profit participation.

Season 2 of the series, which launched in February, had 13 episodes. That puts the actor’s salary at $US6.5 million.

The figure places Spacey into an elite club of network stars who make over $US500,000 per episode. According to TV Guide, it includes Mark Harmon for “NCIS” ($525,000), “Two and a Half Men” actors Jon Cryer ($650,000) and Ashton Kutcher ($750,000), and “The Big Bang Theory” stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki, who netted $US1 million per-episode salaries.

Spacey plays a ruthless democratic house whip, Frank Underwood, who strategizes his way to the top of the White House.

“House of Cards” received 13 Emmy nods for Season 2, including Outstanding Lead Actor (Spacey), Outstanding Lead Actress (Robin Wright), and Outstanding Drama Series.

TV Guide predicts the streaming service could eventually pay Spacey a $US1 million salary for his role.

“House of Cards” has been renewed for Season 3, which is expected to air on Netflix in 2015.

