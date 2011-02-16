Kevin Smith Uses New Social Media Video Site Vyou To Reveal How Much Clothing He Wears During Sex

Vyou, the new YouTube-meets-Quora video site, launched several channels around media brands today, including the Daily Beast, Mediaite, EMI, Hearst, and Flavorpill, intending to bring some high profile media names to the budding social media site.



The New York-based startup, cofounded by Steve Spurgat and Chuck Reina, capitalises on the video craze while using elements from Twitter to make users feel as though they are having Skype-style video conversations with a broad audience, including celebrities.

Piers Morgan and Bonnie Fuller are expected to be part of this project (we’ll see if Morgan takes to VYou as he has to Twitter) though neither has answered any video questions for the site so far.

But other celebrities have found time to post videos responses to followers’ questions, such as film director Kevin Smith, as well as Sex, Drugs and Coco Puffs author Chuck Klosterman.

So why have these big names signed on to this service? Well, you can ask them, on video, as someone asked Kevin Smith in one video. His response: “No this site is not paying me, I’m a patron just like you.” He was recommended it by someone who just said it seemed like something he “would like.”

VYou certainly feels like a novel idea, a sort of video Twitter. However, it remains to be seen whether or not users (including celebrities) will stick with it once the initial hype wears off. Moreover, while a few celebrities have signed on to VYou, it will be interesting to see if non-celebs will generate as much interest in terms of questions and followers.

So far, reviews for the site are mixed.

“I don’t get very many interesting questions,” said Chuck Klosterman. “In terms of bizarre, probing dialogue, I don’t think this experiment is working. Sorry.”

