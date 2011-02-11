It's Officially Time To Put Kevin Smith On Hollywood Crazy Watch

Kevin Smith has had a bizarre month — one that indicates he might be worth putting on crazy-watch for the foreseeable future.



Smith’s antic of the day comes courtesy of MTV News.

Smith has apparently blamed his pot habit on actor Seth Rogen, calling Rogen a “functioning stoner” and crediting the actor with getting Smith into pot on the set of “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.”

Did Smith’s his parents catch him smoking on the roof, or something?

We doubt Rogen will be too upset about this — but we also have a hard time believing Smith just never got around to regular toking before he met him.

This episode, meanwhile, comes on the heels of Smith’s conversation with Joy Behar about his 65-pound weight loss following his ejection from a Southwest flight last year (clip below). Pay particular attention to his hyper, free-association chitchat (Behar later asks him if he’s on amphetamines) about where he gets his hockey jersey around the :20 mark.

Then there was the Sundance premiere of his new, dark exploration of middle America, “Red State.” After telling an audience full of distribution execs that he’d be selling the movie, auction-style, after the screening — but this turned out to be setup for a rigged display.

As his producer opened the auction, Smith himself bid $20 — and the producer shouted, “Sold!” Smith explained to the audience that he couldn’t think of “anything f—ing worse than selling my movie to people who just don’t f—ing get it.”

The good news? Smith is an amusing, stick-it-to-the-man type of nuts right now. Let’s hope he can stay in that insanity sweet spot — we’ve got plenty of Sheens and Lohans to shake our head over.

Video below.



