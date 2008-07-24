Kevin Smith's Raunchy "Zack and Miri Make A Porno" Slapped With Deadly NC-17*

Master of the indie comedy Kevin Smith has been fighting with the MPAA over the rating for his upcoming unconventional romantic comedy, Zack and Miri Make A Porno, scheduled to be released on Halloween.



Both Smith and star Seth Rogen were afraid the MPAA would slap the raunchy film with an NC-17 rating, all but destroying its chances at the box-office. And they were right: the MPAA just released its latest batch of ratings and gave Zack and Miri Make a Porno an NC-17.

Most likely Smith and the powers that be at The Weinstein Company (who desperately need a hit), will recut the film so it gets a more consumer-friendly “R.” But for now, it just received the box-office kiss of death.

UPDATE: Smith and the Weinsteins are evidently not giving up their film without a fight. An MPAA spokesperson says The Weinstein Company is appealing this rating, which involves appearing before the Rating Appeals Board to explain why they believe the film was inappropriately rated. It takes a vote by 2/3 of the 14-18 members of the Rating Appeals Board to overturn a rating, and the ruling of the Rating Appeals Board is final. According to the MPAA, the appeal has been scheduled but has not yet taken place. Only a handful of the more than 900 films the MPAA rates each year are appealed. Personally, we think Smith would have better luck just re-editing the film.

