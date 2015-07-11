Kevin Smith's Comic-Con panel was a barren wasteland after Stormtroopers took everyone to a secret 'Star Wars' party

It’s probably not a good idea to have your Comic-Con panel after “Star Wars.”

Director Kevin Smith learned that the hard way.

Smith was pumped to share his feelings on anything and everything from his AMC series “Comic Book Men” to the “Star Wars” panel that came before him during the 7:15 p.m. panel for his new movie “Yoga Hosers.”

However, there was just one problem.

At the end of the “Star Wars” panel, everyone was invited and swept away to a secret “Star Wars” concert, leaving the normally packed Hall H feeling strangely empty.

Oh God. Backstage at #HallH. @starwars panel just invited 6.5k audience to watch a Star Wars concert. Everyone left. pic.twitter.com/kIzfFhWzfY

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 11, 2015

I feel a grave disturbance in the Force. As if six thousand people were suddenly silenced by a free concert. Might have to cancel my panel.

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 11, 2015

Poor Kevin Smith!

Still, the panel wasn’t cancelled, and it wasn’t totally empty.

Even though the Empire has emptied #HallH, like the Rebellion, we’re soldier on and do a show! Unforgettable #SDCC https://t.co/q6y86PHfno

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 11, 2015

Those who attend saw a trailer for his new film and were able to ask Smith about anything from his vast knowledge of the Con and about his new movie.

