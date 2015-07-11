Kevin Smith's Comic-Con panel was a barren wasteland after Stormtroopers took everyone to a secret 'Star Wars' party

Kirsten Acuna
Kevin Smith sdcc 2015Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

It’s probably not a good idea to have your Comic-Con panel after “Star Wars.”

Director Kevin Smith learned that the hard way. 

Smith was pumped to share his feelings on anything and everything from his AMC series “Comic Book Men” to the “Star Wars” panel that came before him during the 7:15 p.m. panel for his new movie “Yoga Hosers.”

 

However, there was just one problem.

At the end of the “Star Wars” panel, everyone was invited and swept away to a secret “Star Wars” concert, leaving the normally packed Hall H feeling strangely empty.

Poor Kevin Smith!

Still, the panel wasn’t cancelled, and it wasn’t totally empty. 

 

Those who attend saw a trailer for his new film and were able to ask Smith about anything from his vast knowledge of the Con and about his new movie.

NOW WATCH: The new ‘Star Wars’ game is a love letter to ‘Star Wars’ superfans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.