Google Loses Another AdMob Exec As Tech Guru Flees For LinkedIn

Another day, another AdMob exec leaving Google: Kevin Scott, who led engineering for AdMob, is leaving to become VP of engineering for LinkedIn, TechCrunch reports.



AdMob had hired Scott away from Google in 2007, and he went back to Google as part of the mobile ad network’s $750 million acquisition that closed last year. Now he’s off to LinkedIn, just as the social network files to go public.

Scott follows many fellow AdMob execs who have left Google, including CEO Omar Hamoui — who is already working on a secret new project — and recently sales boss Tony Nethercutt, who’s now working for NYC-based mobile ad network Mojiva.

