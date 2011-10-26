Meet Kevin Ryan, The Morgan Stanley Rockstar Who Goldman Sachs Couldn't Poach

Morgan Stanley’s solution to prevent Goldman Sachs from taking their top talents: a promotion.



Kevin Ryan, one of the three leaders of Morgan Stanley’s newly formed global financial institutions group (FIG), was promoted to the position after Goldman Sachs allegedly tried to poach him, Bloomberg reported.

Getting a detail like that printed online — specifically, being so hot that you were not only a poach candidate but then got re-poached by your own firm, is just the first of the praises that proclaim near “rockstar status” loudly from Ryan’s Google profile.

Ryan previously headed up the FIG solutions group, which advised clients on capital and regulatory matters, according to NYT Dealbook. The new FIG global capital markets will focus on advising clients in both the equity and debt by providing stock underwriting and debt marketing.

But it doesn’t seem like it was just Goldman Sachs’ interest that sparked Morgan Stanley’s promotion of Ryan – he’s been a star on the rise for a while. The managing director is a lawyer by training – having graduated from University of Virginia’s prestigious law school – but has worked in finance for more than a decade.

As a lawyer, Ryan specialised in capital markets law for the firm Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft. Before joining Morgan Stanley in 1999, he worked in structured finance at Lehman Brothers. At Morgan Stanley, he was appointed to a managing director position in 2006.

Ryan’s also got a streak for academic writing – having penned a piece on regulatory loopholes that prevent limiting deductibles on executive compensation (a man of the people!) for the Virginia Tax Review in 1995. At Morgan Stanley, he also co-authored a piece on hybrid capital for the Journal of Applied Corporate Finance.

Despite Ryan’s range of experience that show off his smarts, his most impressive feat might be getting his wedding announcement published in the New York Times. This is no easy task and an achievement many couples will pine after, judging from the numerous online guides on “How to get your wedding announced in the New York Times.”

We don’t know what Ryan’s secret was to getting published, but we’re sure the Hamptons ceremony and beautiful bride helped – he married his wife Carolyn in September 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.