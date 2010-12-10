Kevin Ryan: Here's Why Groupon Is Better Off Without Google

Kevin Ryan has been around the Internet space since the mid-1990s, and he has never seen a company grow as fast as Groupon.



The Gilt Groupe CEO closed out our Ignition conference, and he explains why Groupon should reject Google‘s takeover bid and go public. Ryan also explains why Groupon doesn’t have to worry about the hundreds of new copycat sites.

Disclosure: Kevin Ryan is also co-founder and Chairman of this publication’s parent, Business Insider, Inc.

