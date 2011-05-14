Kevin Ryan: What Is The Next Big Thing In Tech?

What’s the next big thing in tech?



There is a shortage of buzz words about what’s coming in the next six months, says Kevin Ryan, founder of Gilt Groupe.

Watch the clip below for Kevin’s takeaway from Startup 2011, and discuss below what tech industry market will explode by the end of the year.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



Disclosure: Kevin Ryan is also co-founder and Chairman of this publication’s parent, Business Insider, Inc.

