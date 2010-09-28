Kevin Ryan Takes Over CEO Role At Gilt Groupe, Susan Lyne Becomes Chairman

Susan Lyne

Kevin Ryan and Susan Lyne are switching positions at Gilt Groupe, a source tells us.Susan Lyne, who has been the company’s CEO for the past two years, will become Chairman. Kevin Ryan, the company’s co-founder and Chairman, will become the new CEO.



The move may not be as significant as it appears to be: Kevin and Susan have both been working full-time at Gilt (or close to full-time, in Kevin’s case), with technology and other divisions reporting to Kevin and business development, et al, reporting to Susan.

Kevin Ryan

After the title switch, both will continue to work full-time, at least initially. Kevin will focus on the day-to-day operations of the company, while Susan focuses on business development and the product experience.Kevin was previously the CEO of DoubleClick. He co-founded the New York-based Gilt with Dwight Merriman, Alexis Maybank, and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson in 2007

Gilt is one of the most successful digital startups founded in the past few years, with more than $500 million in annual revenue. In our recent Digital 100 list, we valued the company at $750 million.

See Also: The Digital 100: World’s Most Valuable Internet Startups

Disclosure: Kevin Ryan is also co-founder and Chairman of this publication’s parent, Business Insider, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.