Kevin Rudd's Anti-Knifing Labor Party Rules Were Passed In Balmain Today

Today the Labor Party caucus met outside Canberra for the first time in 13 years, passing new rules that make it harder to dump a sitting Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Kevin Rudd put forward the proposal, which now that it has been passed means someone would need at least 75% of the caucus to sign a petition to dump a sitting PM.

The three-hour meeting at Balmain Town Hall decided though that it should only be 60% to dump an opposition leader.

