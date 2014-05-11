Kevin Rudd Will Face The Insulation Royal Commission This Week

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd (Photo: Getty/Stefan Postles)

This week former prime minister Kevin Rudd will face questioning from the royal commission about Labor’s 2010 home insulation scheme.

The inquiry will look into whether Rudd ignored warnings about the safety of the insulation program, which is believed to have killed four men.

The environment minister at the time, Peter Garrett, will also face the Commission for questioning about his role in the $2.8 billion stimulus scheme.

The coalition government has threatened to provide the inquiry with a series of letters between Rudd and Garrett, in which the pair allegedly discuss the safety risks of the insulation, but it is unclear whether the letters will come to light.

Queenslanders Matthew Fuller, Rueben Barnes and Mitchell Sweeney, and Marcus Wilson from NSW, lost their lives installing insulation, and 224 house fires are believed to be linked to the scheme.

So far the inquiry has heard from 49 witnesses. Garrett will appear before the commission on Tuesday, while Rudd will follow on Wednesday.

