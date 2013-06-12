Kevin Rudd Was Out Campaigning Today Wearing ... A Blue Tie

Photo:
Amid all the talk of ties going around today, it’s worth noting that alleged Prime Ministerial hopeful Kevin Rudd was out campaigning today in – you guessed it – a blue one.
Despite denying the wardrobe choice was a thinly-veiled swipe at the woman who took his job — current PM Julia Gillard — it’s caused speculation.
“Like most blokes in the country I have no sense of fashion,” he said in the fragile seat of Barton, in Sydney’s south west, according to News Limited.
“I rely on Therese [his wife] to buy my ties for me … and frankly, if I had to get rid of all my blue ties, I’d lose about a third of them,” Fairfax reported him saying.
Here’s a photo snapped by Michaela Whitbourn from the AFR:
Kevin Rudd working the mandarin in Hurstville shopping strip. He's just here to help, you know #auspol pic.twitter.com/9EK85kNEbM
— Michaela Whitbourn (@MWhitbourn) June 12, 2013
