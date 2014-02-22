Kevin Rudd Set To Lead US-China Relations At Harvard University

Getty/ Chris Hyde

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed the head of US-China relations at Harvard University at the JFK School of government.

Rudd will be based at the school’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs in Boston, where he will lead what Harvard calls “a major research effort” in policy and political issues between China and the United States.

The former PM is expected to spend half of the year at the prestigious Ivy League campus while travelling regularly to China and Australia to to undertake discussions with global policymakers.

Rudd told The Australian the project is important to advancing relations between Washington and Beijing, and that it “will also impact China’s neighbours in Asia, and in time the future of the broader regional and global rules-based order.”

