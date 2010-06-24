Kevin Rudd Out As Australia's Prime Minister

Australia’s Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has stepped down, according to Sky News.



The Prime Minister, who has been under fire over the country’s proposed mining tax, has yielded to Julia Gillard, his party’s deputy leader.

Julia Gillard is set to become Australia’s first female Prime Minister.

It is unknown whether Gillard will change the government’s tone on the mining tax, but no major policy shifts are expected, according to Reuters.

She is, however, thought to be more flexible on the issue.

The AUDUSD is down on the news:

