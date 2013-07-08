Kevin Rudd Just Retweeted A Bunch Of Messages Supporting His ALP Reform Plans

Paul Colgan

Just minutes after announcing his plan to change the rules of the federal Labor party that led to him being turfed out of office, Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has reposted messages of support from the public on Twitter.

The restored PM has been quieter on social media of late but there was a little burst of activity on his account just after his press conference. One was a promise from a voter to join the party if he is successful in getting the reforms over the line.

The messages:




