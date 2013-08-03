Kevin Rudd Is Preparing To Call A Federal Election For September 7

Getty/ LeighTurner

Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has come to a decision to call an election on September 7.

The plans will be put forward to the Governor- General on either Sunday or Monday ahead of what has been labelled as the “no- money election”.

Both sides of politics will struggle to announce major high-cost policy initiatives, with the federal budget continuing to be weighed down by falling revenue.

SMH has reported an extra 70,000 Australians could be forced out of work as growth slows and Commonwealth revenues fall by a huge $33.3 billion over the next four years.

While Rudd may hold a strong personal lead as preferred Prime Minister, one opinion poll has shown both parties as neck and neck on a two-party preferred basis.

The country’s unemployment rate is predicted to soar to 6.25 per cent in 2013-14 and 2014-15, reported by SMH as the highest since September 2002.

SMH has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.