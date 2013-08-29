Kevin Rudd Is On Reddit Taking Questions In An AMA

Getty / Brendon Thorne

Australia’s Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, has just opened an “AMA” – Ask Me Anything – thread on Reddit, the giant community hub that is the self-styled “front page of the internet.”

A post at the top of the thread reads:

Hi, I’m Kevin Rudd – and for better or worse I’m here to answer your questions… ask me anything. I’ll be taking questions for an hour, starting at 6pm. And yes, it’s actually me but I will have some help with the typing so I can answer as many questions as possible.

He’s also linked to it from his Twitter account.

Tonight on Reddit from 6pm. Ask me anything. http://t.co/vXasehmGjQ Be kind. :) KRudd — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) August 29, 2013





The Reddit community can be extremely creative at its best so this should be interesting. Already there are a mix of questions being submitted. This from superbestfriends:

I’m a Software Engineer currently working with one of the Commonwealth Departments. I feel that, as a Canberran, my job is less valued, less important, and more justifiable to lose just because of what is in many instances, a misconception. It is frustrating that, as a recent graduate, my outlook is bleak just because of where I happen to work – made worse by the fact I am only on a non-ongoing contract. What would you tell someone who is unsure whether they will have a job in the coming months?

To stuff like this from a-sizzle:

What is the worst thing that has been thrown at you in your entire political career?

Rudd will be answering questions this evening.

