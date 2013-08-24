Kevin Rudd Is In Sydney To Announce The Introduction Of A Small Business Package

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Kevin Rudd has turned his attention to courting small businesses today visiting the NBNCo Training and Discovery Centre in North Sydney.

Rudd is set to announce Labor will introduce a new small business package, appointing a small business adviser and Small Business Consultative Council, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The package is also expected to set up $200,000 funding for the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia over two years.

The Daily Telegraph reports the new approach perhaps comes a little too late after a recent Fairfax-Nielsen poll shows the Coalition has extended its lead over Labor to 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis.

In other matters, Rudd has refused to comment on reports he met Bill Shorten to persuade him to ditch his support for Julia Gillard prior to the Labor leadership change in June.

