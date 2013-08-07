Kevin Rudd Is Campaigning Today In The Seat Where Liberal Candidate Jaymes Diaz Had That Huge Televised Stuff-Up

Kevin Rudd: Getty Images

Western Sydney Liberal candidate Jaymes Diaz shot to fame for all the wrong reasons this week in an awkward TV interview about his party’s six-point plan to deal with asylum seekers arriving by boat.

Diaz is the candidate for Greenway, which is one of the Australian Labor Party’s most marginal seats, held by Michelle Rowland by a 0.9% margin.

His stuff up earlier this week was a gift to the ALP, so it’s probably a coincidence that Prime Minister Kevin Rudd was there rubbing shoulders with Greenway residents, schoolkids and the media this morning.

The Fin reports that Rudd began the day at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Greenway, where he “read a story to school kids, threw around a basketball and kissed the obligatory newborn baby”.

He then addressed the media on child care and taxes, questioning the Coalition’s promised company tax cut and warning that the Coalition would raise the GST.

Earlier this week, Rudd stood behind Diaz, stating that the televised gaffe was “just life in an electoral campaign”.

It’s not known if he’s run into Diaz yet.

