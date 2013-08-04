Kevin Rudd Has Called A Federal Election For September 7

Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has this afternoon announced a federal election will be held on September 7.

Rudd flew to Canberra this afternoon to meet with the governor general and was suspected to make the decision on an election date.

Labor sources had told the ABC that he had plans to call the election for the first Saturday in September.

Rudd flew from Brisbane to meet with Quentin Bryce in Canberra to discuss an election which the Opposition has been pushing for since Julia Gillard was replaced in June, reports the ABC.

The decision comes after Rudd made a $12 billion deal with Victorian Government to sign up to the Commonwealth’s school funding overhaul, according to the ABC.

Here is Rudd landing in Canberra:





