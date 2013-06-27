Kevin Rudd Declared That The Chinese-Driven Commodity Boom Is Over

The remarks came during his announcement that he would stand for Australia’s parliamentary spill — basically, that he was challenging now-outgoing PM Julia Gillard’s leadership.

I believe that what the nation needs now is strong, proven national economic leadership to deal with the formidable new challenge Australia now faces, with the end of the decade-long China resources boom and its impact on Australian jobs and living standards in the future. Given that our economic relationship with China alone now accounts for nearly 10% of the total size of our economy, this is a massive new challenge.

