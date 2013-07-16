KEVIN RUDD AXED THE CARBON TAX: Here Is What You Need To Know

Photo: Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has axed the carbon tax and announced a series of budget cuts to fund a move to an Emissions Trading Scheme by 2014/15.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rudd unveiled $3.9 billion worth of budget cuts to fund the transition, which will cost $3.8 billion

These include removing a tax concession on the personal use of salary-sacrificed or employer-provided cars

The changes will not affect people who use their own cars for work-related reasons

Other changed to fund the sped-up ETS include trimming around 800 Canberra-based public service jobs, better procurement procedures, and changes to government funding for carbon-and-environment related programs

Treasurer Chris Bowen said the carbon tax changes were “more than fully funded by the government”

