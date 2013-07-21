Digg Founder Kevin Rose Uploads Video Of Himself Throwing Raccoon That Attacked His Dog

Digg founder Kevin Rose has uploaded a video to YouTube that shows him throwing a raccoon down a flight of stairs in an attempt to save his dog from attack.



Toaster (our dog) was attacked by a raccoon last night, our security footage caught it all :( — http://t.co/OkKF7zgv7M — Kevin Rose (@kevinrose) July 20, 2013

The video contains a disclaimer that says Rose does not “encourage animal violence,” and adds that Rose’s dog Toaster was OK aside from some claw and bite marks. The video has been posted to Reddit, where it is creating a lot of discussion (apparently with Rose’s blessing).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.