Google Ventures Partner Kevin Rose Will Only Work Part Time So He Can Start A New Company

Kevin Rose, founder of Digg and partner at Google Ventures for the last two years, is cutting back from his VC duties to start a new incubator called North Technologies, according to Re/Code’s Kara Swisher.

North Technologies will apparently focus on the consumer internet space, Swisher says. It sounds similar to Milk, Rose’s last company which served as an incubator for experimenting with different app ideas. Milk released one app called Oink, which let you rate specific items inside places. Google acqu-hired Rose and a few other team members in 2012.

Rose said North will be incubating two or three ideas, and try to have one new project a quarter.

Rose apparently missed creating companies, and told Swisher he started North because he needed to “scratch that itch as an entrepreneur.”

He also says he’ll be splitting his time between the new company and Google Ventures. He’ll only be investing in startups through Google Ventures, and will still be working with the companies that he’s already invested in, like Medium, Nextdoor, and Blue Bottle Coffee.

