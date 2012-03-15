Kevin Rose Shuts Down Oink

Oink, the food-and-drink finding app for iPhone started by Digg founder Kevin Rose, has shut down.



Oink just launched last fall, and we liked it. So did a lot of other people: Rose said that it had more than 100,000 downloads in less than three weeks.

The site has a message on its front page thanking users, saying that it was just an experiment. We have heard a rumour that Rose is working on another project that may soon be acquired, so perhaps he was feeling too spread out.

Here’s the goodbye message:

We started Milk Inc. (the company behind Oink) to rapidly build and test out new ideas. Oink was our first test and, in preparing to move onto the next project, we’ve decided to shut it down to help focus our efforts.

Thank you so much to everyone who joined and contributed to Oink. You have been the heart of Oink. We are extremely grateful for all of your effort finding and rating the best things in the places around you. We’ve discovered thousands of awesome pizzas, pastas, coffees, teas… and roller coasters, zoo exhibits, paintings, sculptures, vistas… and sodas, salads, sliders, soups… and so much more.

So long and thanks for all the Oinks! More news from us soon,

