Kevin Rose, Mark Cuban, Craig Newmark Get Makeovers For EA's Spore

Spore, Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) long-anticipated God game that arrives in September, could be a big hit for EA. In the meantime, it’s getting a lot of play in Silicon Valley, where some nerd tycoons like Digg’s Kevin Rose and Craiglist’s Craig Newmark have been tapped to create their own “creatures” for the game. Users will vote on the best one; the winner gets $15,000 for charity.
The species below were created by the Spore Creature Creator, a $10 app that EA released in mid-June. The goal: To build excitement for the game by letting people create their avatars ahead of time. So far, it’s working: 1.5 million creatures have been created in just a few weeks. And it’s already created a (gross) Internet meme — ‘Sporn’, or Spore creatures shaped like genitalia (probably not safe for work).
Kevin Rose,
co-founder, Digg
Jay Adelson,
co-founder, Digg
Craig Newmark,
founder, Craigslist
Mark Cuban,
owner, Dallas Mavericks
Justine Ezarik,
Internet video star
Mike Arrington,
founder, TechCrunch
Robert Scoble,
blogger
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.