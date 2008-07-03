Kevin Rose, Mark Cuban, Craig Newmark Get Makeovers For EA's Spore

Spore, Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) long-anticipated God game that arrives in September, could be a big hit for EA. In the meantime, it’s getting a lot of play in Silicon Valley, where some nerd tycoons like Digg’s Kevin Rose and Craiglist’s Craig Newmark have been tapped to create their own “creatures” for the game. Users will vote on the best one; the winner gets $15,000 for charity.



The species below were created by the Spore Creature Creator, a $10 app that EA released in mid-June. The goal: To build excitement for the game by letting people create their avatars ahead of time. So far, it’s working: 1.5 million creatures have been created in just a few weeks. And it’s already created a (gross) Internet meme — ‘Sporn’, or Spore creatures shaped like genitalia (probably not safe for work).

Kevin Rose,

co-founder, Digg

Jay Adelson,

co-founder, Digg

Craig Newmark,

founder, Craigslist

Mark Cuban,

owner, Dallas Mavericks

Justine Ezarik,

Internet video star

Mike Arrington,

founder, TechCrunch

Robert Scoble,

blogger

