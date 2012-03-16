Kevin Rose Joins Google

Update: TechCrunch is now reporting that Google paid between $15 million and $30 million for Milk, outbidding Facebook.



Earlier: Digg and Milk founder Kevin Rose has joined Google, according to AllThingsD.

Rose and some others at Milk, which shut down its first app Oink yesterday, have been hired by Google, according to the report, which lists unnamed sources.

The future of Milk is still unclear, since Google did not acquire the app incubator in the process, AllThingsD reports.

Google, at one point, was in talks to buy news aggregator Digg, Rose’s earlier venture.

Rose’s first day is this coming Monday, according to the report.

