Kevin Rose: I'm Sticking With Diggnation Through 2010, Announcing New Show Soon

Digg CEO Kevin Rose just addressed the report that he’s leaving his web video show Diggnation: “i’m staying on w/diggnation through 2010 and will be announcing a new show very soon!” he just tweeted.



Revision3 CEO Jim Louderback just got in touch to say that Rose and co-host Alex Albrecht will continue to host the show “at least” through 2010.

The company will evaluate near the end of the year what to do with Diggnation in 2011, but it does that with all of its shows, Louderback says.

And yes, Kevin’s new show will be with Revision3, Louderback confirms.

He also tells us that Diggnation is NOT the network’s biggest show anymore — Tekzilla is, at about 20% of the company’s revenue. Of about 10 million total views in April, Diggnation got about 1.2 million, Louderback says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.