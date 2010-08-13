Kevin Rose: Being A CEO Is "Something I Wouldn't Wish On My Worst Enemy"

All Thing’s D’s Kara Swisher just posted a new interview with Digg founder and — for now — CEO Kevin Rose.



Kevin is about to release a new, completely overhauled version of the social news sharing site that he hopes will help Digg regain some of its former hype. He is also closing in on hiring a new CEO, a job which he says is “a pain in the arse” and “something [he] wouldn’t wish on [his] worst enemy.”

Kevin also goes into how Digg fell back to earth after its huge initial growth. When the economy tanked, he say, the company panicked, and began focusing entirely on ads and revenue, without releasing anything new. That’s about to change.

It’s interesting stuff, and includes a few bonus swipes at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg from Kara. Check it out:



