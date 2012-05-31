Digg Founder Kevin Rose Ditches Google+ And Becomes A Partner At Google Ventures

Photo: Thomashawk via Flickr

After a short stint at on the Google+ team, Kevin Rose is moving departments and becoming a partner at Google Ventures, AllThingsD reports.Rose founded Digg and Milk; he has also made numerous angel investments including Foursquare and OMGPOP.



Rose joined Google in March after it acquired Milk for $15 million in cash and earnest as Google+’s senior product manager.

Google Ventures has funded a bunch of up and coming startups, from Nest to Airtime.

Now don’t miss: 25 Hot Startups You Need To Watch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.