Digg Founder Kevin Rose Ditches Google+ And Becomes A Partner At Google Ventures

Photo: Thomashawk via Flickr
After a short stint at on the Google+ team, Kevin Rose is moving departments and becoming a partner at Google Ventures, AllThingsD reports.Rose founded Digg and Milk; he has also made numerous angel investments including Foursquare and OMGPOP.
Rose joined Google in March after it acquired Milk for $15 million in cash and earnest as Google+’s senior product manager.
Google Ventures has funded a bunch of up and coming startups, from Nest to Airtime.
Now don’t miss: 25 Hot Startups You Need To Watch >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.