Video Of A Man Hugging A Wild Lion Will Bring You To Tears

GoPro: Lions Animal behaviorist Kevin Richardson hugs a wild lion that he’s known since its birth.

Kevin Richardson is an animal behaviorist who has become famous for getting up-close to wild animals, including lions and hyenas.

In a viral video, taken by a GoPro camera, the so-called “lion whisperer” can be seen hugging and cuddling two lions that he rescued as cubs when their mother abandoned them.

The lions are now 10 years old.

Despite all of this time living in the wild in South Africa, the lions still respond to Richardson’s voice. He calls the animals’ names and they come running to greet him.

Richardson’s methods are controversial since interacting with wild animals is obviously dangerous.

But on his website, Richardson argues that developing personal relationships with lions brings attention to their plight in captivity and the wild.

A large study published in the journal Science this week found that three-quarters of the world’s top predators, including lions, are going extinct. This is largely due to habitat loss.

You can watch Richardson stroking and kissing his lion friends like house cats in the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.