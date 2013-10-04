Samsung's Mobile Boss Has Left The Company

Kevin Packingham, Samsung’s chief product office in the U.S., has left the company.

The New York Times was the first to report the news, and Samsung confirmed the departure to Business Insider.

“Kevin Packingham has departed Samsung Mobile,” said Samsung spokesperson Jessica Redman. “We thank Kevin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Samsung would not comment on the reason for Packingham’s departure.

Packingham worked at Samsung for two years and helped launch such flagship products as the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S III, and Galaxy S4.

In March of this year, Packingham spoke at Business Insider’s IGNITION Mobile conference about Samsung’s relationship with Google. At the time, there was a lot of talk that Google felt threatened by Samsung’s dominance in Android.

But Packingham said Samsung and Google have a strong relationship.

“The Google relationship has gotten stronger over the last two years,” Packingham said at the time. He also praised Google’s new Android boss Sundar Pichai.

