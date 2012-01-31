Kevin O'Leary: You're Going To See Sub-3% GDP Growth In The West For The Rest Of Your Life

Kevin O’Leary is the well-known Canadian investor and VC who appears on the show “Shark Tank.”



In a recent interview conducted by entrepreneur Tommy Humphries—posted in full on YouTube here—O’leary discussed his stance on inflation, the euro, gold, the Fed, emerging markets, Obama, and the ugly stats for venture investors.

There are a couple snack sized clips that are worth watching, including this one on how the US will never see 3 per cent or greater GDP growth again, and why investors should all be global investors.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In this clip, he discusses gold—how it should stick at around 5 per cent of your portfolio, and why it won’t go anywhere this year.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.