Kevin O'Leary: You're Going To See Sub-3% GDP Growth In The West For The Rest Of Your Life

Joe Weisenthal

Kevin O’Leary is the well-known Canadian investor and VC who appears on the show “Shark Tank.”

In a recent interview conducted by entrepreneur Tommy Humphriesposted in full on YouTube here—O’leary discussed his stance on inflation, the euro, gold, the Fed, emerging markets, Obama, and the ugly stats for venture investors.

There are a couple snack sized clips that are worth watching, including this one on how the US will never see 3 per cent or greater GDP growth again, and why investors should all be global investors.

In this clip, he discusses gold—how it should stick at around 5 per cent of your portfolio, and why it won’t go anywhere this year.

