'I'm going to be his worst nightmare': 'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary is running to lead the Conservative Party in Canada

Kevin O’Leary, an entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, announced his entrance to the race to lead the Conservative Party in Canada.

The “Shark Tank” star, otherwise known as Mr. Wonderful, announced his campaign in a video posted on his Facebook page, after flirting with idea for months.

He spoke about his background as the child of Lebanese and Irish immigrants, and how Canada was the “land of opportunity” for his family.

“That’s the promise of Canada, it always has been,” O’Leary said. “We’ve lost that, it’s been squandered. And there’s a reason — his name is Justin Trudeau.”

“Today, I’m going to do something special for him,” O’Leary continued. “I’m going to help him find his real calling in 2019 — cause it’s not running Canada. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

O’Leary said Trudeau’s “feeling of failure” is “permeating everything” in the country.

“I’m going to be his worst nightmare, but I’m doing it for us — you, me, my kids, yours,” O’Leary said.

He compared Trudeau negotiating with President-elect Donald Trump as “Godzilla versus Bambi,” in a November interview, after Trump won.

“I think Trump versus Trudeau is Godzilla versus Bambi,” O’Leary told the CBC. “It’s going to end very badly. You need someone that can negotiate.”

With his announcement, O’Leary enters a crowded field to take over for Stephen Harper — Canada’s former prime minister — as the leader of the Conservative Party. There’s 13 other candidates, including current and former members of parliament, some of whom have beeen campaigning since last Spring.

He also waited until the morning after the French-language debate to announce his candidacy, meaning that the reality-TV star wouldn’t have to participate. O’Leary doesn’t speak French, reports the CBC.

O’Leary’s campaign will have to scramble to make up for lost time, with the Conservative Party’s election just five months away on May 27.

Canada’s next federal election takes place in 2019.

