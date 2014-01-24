'Shark Tank' Millionaire Kevin O'Leary Says Global Inequality Is 'Fantastic'

Say what?

When asked about the recent Oxfam study that revealed the world’s 85 richest people have equal wealth to the 3.5 billion poorest people, Canadian businessman and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary said “it’s fantastic.”

“It inspires everybody, gets them motivation to look up to the 1% and say, ‘I want to become one of those people, I’m going to fight hard to get up to the top,'” O’Leary said on Monday’s episode of his business show. “This is fantastic news and of course I applaud it. What can be wrong with this?”

O’Leary left his co-anchor Amanda Lang dumbfounded. “Really?” she said after a long pause.

O’Leary essentially plays the Simon Cowell on Shark Tank, ABC’s venture capital reality show. He regularly berates guests (and his co-sharks) and freely cites his wealth and business acumen. But this one still stunned us.

The video — which we first saw on PolicyMic — is flat out ridiculous.

