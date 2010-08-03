DoubleClick Founder Kevin O'Connor Explains How His New Search Engine Is Different From The 19,000 Other Search Engines

Photo: Kevin O’Connor

As we noted a few weeks ago, DoubleClick founder Kevin O'Connor is emerging from retirement to launch a new search engine, FindTheBest.com.



Below is a Q&A that his PR folks sent us.

(NOTE: This was not an interview–the entire Q&A was written by Kevin and/or his PR team):

Why does the world need another search engine?

The world doesn’t need another search engine – FindTheBest.com is a comparison engine. What Kayak.com does for travel comparisons, FindTheBest will do for the other 1,000 products and services you want to compare in life. Things like colleges, credit cards, nutrition…and even mercury in fish. We filter out the excessive junk and hidden marketing schemes and present simple, apples-to-apples comparisons.

How is this going to be different?

Comparison engines have been very successful with both travel and consumer shopping. However, there are literally thousands of niche and even large categories where consumers need objective, side-by-side data in order to reach an informed decision.

FindTheBest obtains its information in three distinct ways: primary data compiled by our researchers, government databases and expert sourcing by users who are knowledgeable in specific areas.

FindTheBest lays out the foundation for hundreds of Apps, but encourages individuals and businesses—with expertise and passion in their respective fields—to edit and update listings. So far we have seen companies try to do this with crawlers and crowd sourcing. Our approach, using researchers and expert sourcing, will keep the comparisons objective and allow for more refined data FindTheBest’s smart filters, similar to the ones you see on Kayak, help users easily sort the data so they can find the option that is best for them.

We are not a search engine – we are a broad-based comparison engine. We challenge your readers to use Google Squared, Bing, Freebase or Factual and show us how they provide better side–by-side objective comparisons with an easy way to filter the results. If your readers can do that, I’ll donate $1,000 to a charity of Business Insider’s choice.

So how do you use FindTheBest?

It’s simple. I encourage your readers to click on a category of interest and then view all the comparison Apps available. Click on an App and you’ll be presented with an apples-to-apples comparison chart where you can sort and filter all of the information. If any of your readers find information missing or are interested in an App they don’t see, let us know. They can register and then update information themselves; our researchers will then verify it before posting.

Your readers will probably like our Venture Capital Firms App or Future Job and Career Forecast App.

What is a Comparison App?

People want to compare things on an apples-to-apples basis – like ski resorts. Our Ski Resorts App organizes about 1,200 ski resorts around the world and allows people to filter, sort and compare to find the ski resort best for them. Over time, you’ll see these comparison Apps develop more, each with different functionality.

What is expert sourcing

Crowd sourcing often starts with a blank slate and encourages people to develop and refine the content over time. We start each comparison App with data from expert sources and encourage companies and users—expert in these areas—to add and refine data. All data submissions are reviewed and edited for quality and accuracy.

You’ve been involved with three successful companies, one sold to Google, another to IBM and the third reached revenues many would dream of. What piece of advice would you give to our readers trying to start a new business?

Business is really simple – find the best solution to a big problem. Think huge, not just big, hire smart people and inspire them to be entrepreneurs within your business.

